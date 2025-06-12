Police officials confirmed that the London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed into a doctor’s hostel just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, June 12. A senior officer said emergency teams reached the crash site within 2–3 minutes and began clearing the area, which was heavily impacted. Nearly 70–80% of the crash zone has been cleared, and agencies continue coordinated rescue operations. Authorities urged media and bystanders to stay clear to facilitate a green corridor for ambulances. Air India Plane Crash: Eyewitness Describes Scene of Horror After London-Bound Flight AI171 Crashes in Ahmedabad, Says ‘We Stepped Out To See Smoke and Dead Bodies’ (Watch Video).

AI171 Crashes Into Doctors’ Hostel in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A senior police officer says, "As per preliminary information, a London-bound Air India flight has crashed at the doctors' hostel. Within 2-3 minutes, police and other agencies reached the spot. Almost 70-80 % of the area has been cleared. All… pic.twitter.com/ugEQiIIOgB — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Ahmedabad: AI171 Slams Into Hostel, Rescue On

🇮🇳 AHMEDABAD POLICE: AI-171 CRASHED INTO DOCTORS’ HOSTEL Police confirmed the Air India London-bound flight crashed into a doctors’ hostel minutes after takeoff. “The flight crashed over a building that is a doctors hostel. Within 2-3 minutes all the agencies reached on the… https://t.co/TSnKSRuekU pic.twitter.com/AllK2Gehrr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 12, 2025

