A dispute over a mask and cap requirement turned violent at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital’s neonatal ICU in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday, March 27, as nursing staff and resident doctors clashed physically. The incident reportedly began when a resident doctor, Chandra Prakash, raised concerns about the nursing staff’s conduct regarding patient care, only to be ignored. The tension escalated when Prakash informed the nursing in-charge, who allegedly dismissed his concerns, leading to verbal confrontations and, eventually, physical violence. Dilraj Meena, President of the Resident Doctors Association, confirmed that the issue started after a third-year resident’s orders were ignored by the nursing staff, culminating in an assault by two staff members. Both parties have filed complaints, and the hospital administration is currently investigating the matter. Accident Caught on Camera in Ajmer: Class 9 Girl Student Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Loses Control, Hits Her in Rajasthan; Video Surfaces.

Resident Doctors, Nurses Fight Inside Neonatal ICU at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer

Ajmer, Rajasthan: A dispute erupted between nursing staff and resident doctors at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, over a mask and cap issue in the neonatal intensive care unit. The altercation escalated to a physical fight. Both parties have filed complaints, and the hospital… pic.twitter.com/jDLCsFUWji — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2025

Resident Doctor Allegedly Assaulted by Nursing Staff in Ajmer Hospital

Ajmer, Rajasthan: Chandra Prakash, Victim Resident Doctor, says, "When I asked the staff for something regarding a patient, they ignored it. I told the incharge about this, so I tried to tell the incharge about this. The incharge completely ignored it. Along with that, the staff… pic.twitter.com/A8yKkV6MLn — IANS (@ians_india) March 27, 2025

