A shocking hit-and-run incident in Ajmer’s Kishangarh was caught on CCTV, showing a speeding Thar losing control and hitting a Class 9 student, Monika, as she returned from school. The impact flung her 4 feet into the air before she landed 10 meters away. The accident occurred on Ramner Road on Monday. The driver briefly stopped but then fled the scene. Locals rushed Monika to Marble City Hospital, where doctors confirmed head and spinal injuries. She was later referred to Ajmer for further treatment. Police are using CCTV footage to track the driver. Monika’s father, Ramlal Jat, expressed anguish, urging authorities to install speed breakers. The incident has sparked public outrage over road safety concerns. Bengaluru Road Accident: Auto Driver, Passenger Killed As Vehicle Gets Crushed Between 2 BMTC Buses in Banashankari (Watch Video) .

Accident in Ajmer

