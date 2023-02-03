Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy met with a major accident near Farhat Nagar Railway Crossing on Friday while he was on his way to Hardoi to attend a wedding ceremony. Several persons who were accompanying in him in the convoy were injured who were shifted to the hospital immediately. At least six vehicles reportedly collided which led to scenes of chaos at the spot. The SP chief has reportedly moved on with his programme. The injured have been taken to the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Government Denied Landing Permission to Akhilesh Yadav’s Plane in Moradabad, Alleges Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Convoys Collide:

