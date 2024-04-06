  • Entertainment
    ‘Alexa, Play Sound of a Dog’: UP Girl Asks Alexa to Bark to Save Herself, Toddler From Monkey Attack in Basti (Watch Video)

    In a commendable display of quick thinking, a 13-year-old girl from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh averted a monkey attack with the help of Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. Her presence of mind saved herself and her 15-month-old niece from a monkey attack.

    Socially Team Latestly| Apr 06, 2024 08:24 AM IST

    In a commendable display of quick thinking, a 13-year-old girl from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh averted a monkey attack with the help of Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. Her presence of mind saved herself and her 15-month-old niece from a monkey attack. Speaking to ANI, the girl, Nikita, said that the main door of their house was open and some monkeys entered their kitchen and started throwing things here and there. Scared of being attacked, the teenage girl with her presence of mind, gave voice command to ‘Alexa’ , a virtual assistant tech of Amazon to emit the sound of a barking dog. The trick worked and the monkey, scared of the dog's bark, immediately jumped away to the neighbour's roof and then to a tree. Monkey Attack in Saharanpur: Minor Boy Suffers Injuries After Animal Attacks Him in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

    Teen Scares Monkey With Alexa’s Help

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

