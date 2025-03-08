In a shocking incident in Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, a young man lost his life in a road accident. After his tragic death, his brother, Narendra Bhardwaj, arrived at the mortuary in the evening to identify his brother's body. However, when he reached the mortuary, he found the gate locked. The concerned brother contacted the watchman, only to be informed that the mortuary could not be opened without a bribe. The watchman allegedly told Narendra, "If you give me 500 rupees, I'll come tonight to open the gate, otherwise, you'll have to come in the morning." This incident has raised serious concerns about corruption within government-run facilities and the unethical practices that some officials may engage in. Aligarh Shocker: Missing Police Constable Found Dead in Drain in Uttar Pradesh, 2 Arrested for Killing Him.

Watchman Demands INR 500 Bribe to Open Mortuary

