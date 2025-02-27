Aligarh, February 27: Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a police constable who was missing since February 18, police said on Thursday, adding the constable's body was recovered from a drain on the outskirts of the city here. The body was recovered late Wednesday following which his family was informed in the neighbouring Bulandshahr district, who arrived at the scene and identified him, officials said.

Police said two persons were identified with the help of CCTV footage and they were arrested on Wedneday night for allegedly killing the constable. Circle Officer (CO) Rajiv Dwivedi said the constable, Amit Kumar, was posted at the 38th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Aligarh. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Daughter’s Boyfriend to Death With Iron Rod, Assaults Her Too After Finding Them in Her Room in Moradabad.

He had gone to visit his native village on February 18 and was on his way back to duty he went missing, Dwivedi said. The CCTV footage showed Kumar deboarding the bus with the two accused and going to a liquor shop, where the three consumed alcohol, the officer said. ‘Genitals Mutilated, Throat Slit’: Man Brutally Killed Over Alleged Love Affair in Uttar Pradesh's Bisalpur, 2 Accused Arrested.

The accused later pushed the constable into the nearby drain, where he drowned. They then stole his belongings and fled from the scene, the CO said. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime after which they were sent to jail, he said.