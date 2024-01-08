A four-wheeler caught fire near Alipur in Delhi. According to reports, no one was injured in the incident and there was no damage to any property. A video, showed the front portion of the car completely engulfed in flames. Later, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Delhi Car Fire Video: Driver Jumps Out of Burning Vehicle As It Goes Up in Flames in Mahipalpur.

Front Portion of Car Engulfed in Flames:

