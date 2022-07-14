Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that "all those people who went to jail during the 1975 Emergency to be given a pension by the Maharashtra govt." Fadnavis further added that the decision was taken in 2018 but the last govt shut it down.

