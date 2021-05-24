A team of Delhi Police Special cell is carrying out a search at the Twitter India office in Delhi. The team is conducting raids in the offices in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurugram of Twitter India.

Delhi Police Special Cell Carries Out Searches at Twitter Offices in Delhi, Gurugram

Team of Delhi Police Special cell is conducting raids in the offices (in Lado Sarai, Delhi and Gurugram) of Twitter India Visuals from Lado Sarai, Delhi pic.twitter.com/5IB1E3ofQO — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

