BJP leader Kamal Raghuwanshi from Sivni Malwa, Madhya Pradesh, is under fire after a controversial video resurfaced showing him engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a female dancer at a wedding ceremony on April 29. The footage, now viral, shows Raghuwanshi attempting to kiss the performer in front of a large crowd, including children and local politicians. Many attendees reportedly walked out in protest. This incident follows similar scandals involving BJP leaders Manoharlal Dhakad and Baban Singh Raghuwanshi. Opposition parties have seized the moment, with Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate taking a dig at the BJP in an X (Twitter) post on Saturday, stating, "The country is stunned by the disgraceful acts of BJP leaders in recent days. First, UP’s Baban Singh Raghuwanshi, then MP’s Manoharlal Dhakad, and now Kamal Raghuwanshi from Narmadapuram. Are these the men we trust to protect our daughters?" Who Is Manohar Lal Dhakad? All About Mandsaur Politician Caught Having Sex on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Viral Video.

Kamal Raghuvanshi Viral Video

मध्यप्रदेश के BJP नेता कमल रघुवंशी 'राणा जी' बने हैं। मदमस्त नेता जी से रहा नहीं गया। महिला कलाकार का चुंबन लेने की भरपूर कोशिश की गई। वीडियो 1 मई को शादी समारोह की है, वायरल आज तक भी हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/jyiujeuQMr — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 25, 2025

