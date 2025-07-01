The scenic beauty of Amboli Ghat, often called the 'Cherrapunji of Maharashtra', is drawing large crowds amid fog and rain, but the growing tourist rush has also brought reckless behaviour. In a recent incident, a group of youths, reportedly from Karnataka, created a public nuisance near the main waterfall by stopping their vehicles in the middle of the narrow road, playing loud music, dancing atop moving cars, and shouting, causing major inconvenience to other tourists and locals. Video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows youths dancing on a car as they moved forward. The incident has sparked outrage within the local community. Mumbai: MNS Workers Repeatedly Slap Sweet Shop Owner for Not Speaking Marathi in Mira Road, Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Youths Dancing on Moving Car at Amboli Ghat

