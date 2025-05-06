At least two people were killed and several others injured after a speeding SUV rammed into a wedding procession late last night (May 5). The incident occurred in a village in the Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals and later referred to AIIMS in Raebareli and Lucknow for advanced treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Amethi Shocker: Groom Takes Off Sherwani, Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Train While en Route to Wedding in Uttar Pradesh; Probe On.

Amethi Road Accident

VIDEO | Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: At least two people were reportedly killed and several others injured when a speeding SUV ploughed into a wedding procession late last night. The injured have been referred to AIIMS, Raebareli and Lucknow.#UPNews #AmethiNews (Full video available… pic.twitter.com/Bc68ZtNmUu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2025

