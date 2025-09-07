Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his trip to Malaysia. Writing on X, Malviya said, "Rahul Gandhi has slipped away yet again—this time on a clandestine vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia. Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about? Either way, while people struggle with real issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing." Sharing a picture of Gandhi in casual attire, t-shirt, shorts, and a white cap, Malviya underscored the Congress leader’s absence during critical campaigning. The remarks come days after Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav concluded their Voter Adhikar Yatra, covering 1,300 kilometres across 25 districts in two weeks. 'This Is Outright Murder': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav After 2 Newborn Babies Die of Rat Bites at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore.

Amit Malviya Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Malaysia Trip

Rahul Gandhi has slipped away yet again—this time on a clandestine vacation in Langkawi, Malaysia. Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is… pic.twitter.com/NdiA4TP2bT — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)