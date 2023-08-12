Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the BSF Mooring Place in Gujarat's Kutch. A video of the BJP leader performing pooja and laying the foundation stone of the BSF Mooring Place in Kutch's Koteshwar has also gone viral on social media. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Bhuj airport on Friday night for a two-day visit to the state. The BJP leader will attend the inauguration of new projects including the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative's (IFFCO) new Nano fertilizer plant. Amit Shah Congratulates the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System Team for Winning the Award.

Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays the foundation stone of the BSF Mooring Place in Koteshwar, Kutch. pic.twitter.com/RU4Nl0GGlp — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

