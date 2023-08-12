New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the team of National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) for winning the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Gold award in Category 1, and said that award is a recognition of creating a fool-proof fingerprint identification system.

"National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) makes its mark as the shining example of efficient governance as it wins DARPG's gold award in Category-1. The award for its excellence in delivering e-governance is a recognition of the dedication the entire NAFIS team has put into creating a fool-proof fingerprint identification system, in pursuit of PM Modi's vision of a secure India," Amit Shah said in a tweet.

"My heartfelt congratulations to the team," he added.

Earlier Home Minister Amit Shah had in August, 2022, inaugurated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), which is developed by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

This system is aimed at helping in the quick and easy disposal of cases with the help of a centralized fingerprint database, according to officials. (ANI)

