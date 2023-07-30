Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Amit Shah offered prayers at the birthplace of Lord Parshuram in Janapav, Indore. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present with the BJP leader. A video of Shah offering prayers has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 34-second video clip shows BJP leaders Amit Shah and Shivraj Singh Chouhan offering prayers. Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah Offers Prayer at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Offers Prayers in Indore

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at birthplace of Lord Parshuram in Janapav, Indore. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also with him. pic.twitter.com/LYbPzKe2L9 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 30, 2023

