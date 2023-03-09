An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit 285km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 07:06 am IST, reported National Center for Seismology. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far. Further information into the incident is awaited. Earthquake in Mexico: Strong 5.8 Magnitude Quake Jolts Sothern Part of Nation.

Earthquake in Afghanistan:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit 285km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 07:06 am IST: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/KcAyVOTjlv — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

