An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the southern part of Mexico on Wednesday (local time), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added. The tremors of the quake were felt as far away as Guatemala. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Fayzabad, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in Mexico:

BREAKING: Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Mexico - SSN — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 2, 2023

5.8 Quake Hits Mexico:

More details: Earthquake in southern Mexico downgraded to 5.8, felt as far away as Guatemala https://t.co/SQ4uWUeg2l — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)