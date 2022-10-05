In an unfortunate incident, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed today, October 5 near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh. Army officials said that one pilot lost his life in the accident.

Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

