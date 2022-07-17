A fire broke out at a mattress factory in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire, said Duvvada PS PI Srinivas. As of now, no casualty has been reported, Srinivas added.

Check Tweet:

Andhra Pradesh | A fire broke out at a mattress factory in Visakhapatnam Two fire tenders rushed to the spot. As of now, no casualty has been reported: Srinivas, Inspector, Duvvada PS pic.twitter.com/eBj8t30q7l — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

