After West Bengal, the effects of cyclonic storm 'Asani' were seen on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh. As cyclone Asani lashed Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall was experienced in Nellore and Srikakulam while crops were destroyed in Eleru.

Check tweet:

Andhra Pradesh| Cyclone 'Asani' lashes parts of Andhra, heavy rainfall in Nellore and Srikakulam pic.twitter.com/bXYBEZ2MQ8 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)