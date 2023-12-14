A massive fire broke out in Andhra Pradesh today, December 14. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted on the second floor of Indus Hospitals in Visakhapatnam. All patients have been evacuated safely. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Andhra Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Destroys Fishermen’s Several Wooden Boxes in Visakhapatnam’s Jalari Peta Area (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Indus Hospitals

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out on the second floor of Indus Hospitals in Visakhapatnam. Fire tenders are present at the spot. All patients have been evacuated safely. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/6RfkBgAiJ2 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

