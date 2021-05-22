Andhra Pradesh Reports 19,981 New COVID-19 Cases, 18,336 Recoveries & 118 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Andhra Pradesh reports 19,981 new #COVID19 cases, 18,336 recoveries and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 15,62,060 Total recoveries 13,41,355 Death toll 10,022 Active cases 2,10,683 pic.twitter.com/zBwBHODcsd — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

