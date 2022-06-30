A tragic incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh's Satyasai District where 8 people were burnt alive near Chillakondaiah Palli after the auto-rickshaw they were riding in was hit by high-tension electric wires. Reports say that the deceased were residents of Guddam Pally.

Watch Video:

#BigBreaking AP, Satyasai District- Tragedy near Chillakondaiah Palli,Tadimarri Mandal. Eight people were burnt alive when the auto was hit by high tension electric wires.The deceased were identified as residents of Guddam Pally. #BreakingNews #AndhraPradeshnews pic.twitter.com/8ZHrF9K1qn — Medi Samrat (@Journo_Samrat) June 30, 2022

