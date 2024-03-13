On Tuesday evening, in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, a conflict broke out between the supporters of the incumbent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The conflict occurred during a visit to the constituency by TDP’s Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu and his followers in Narasaraopet town. Post the incident, TDP workers claimed that they were assaulted by YSRCP members who pelted stones at them. The news agency ANI has shared a video of the incident. The alleged attack by YSRCP supporters on TDP workers and leaders led to a face-off between the two groups. The attack resulted in injuries to several TDP workers who were then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Cash For 'Votes' in Andhra Pradesh: Political Parties Distribute ‘Gift Box’ Containing Liquor and Money Ahead of Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections, Viral Video Surfaces.

TDP, YSRCP Workers Clash With Each Other

#WATCH | Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh: Several were injured in the clashes between TDP and YSRCP worked in Narasaraopet town on Tuesday evening. TDP and YSRCP workers hurled stones and bottles at each other when TDP candidate Chadalavada Aravinda Babu and party members were visiting… pic.twitter.com/kgBRMg84U4 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

