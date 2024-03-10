As the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha polls approach, allegations of vote-buying have surfaced against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Both parties are allegedly offering incentives such as liquor, cash, cigarettes, and sweets to voters. A video has gone viral on social media showing a gift hamper containing cigarette packets, liquor bottles, and cash envelopes bearing the TDP logo. Similarly, another video has emerged showing a sweet box with a photo of YSRCP leaders printed on the cover. These allegations come a week after similar videos surfaced on social media. These videos allegedly showed condom packets with symbols of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP and N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP being distributed by party cadres to voters. ‘Condom Campaign’ in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP, TDP Branded Condom Packets Being Distributed in State Ahead of Elections, Viral Video Surfaces.

Cash for Votes in Andhra Pradesh?

