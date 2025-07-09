Animal Cruelty in Amroha: Man Brutally Beats Puppy With Stick in Front of Its Mother in UP, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

In a disturbing case from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a man was caught on camera brutally beating a helpless puppy with a stick in front of its mother. The heartbreaking video shows the man grabbing the puppy by its neck, hitting it repeatedly, and then throwing it onto the road as the mother dog helplessly watches.

Animal Cruelty in Amroha (Photo Credits: X/@mahendrmahii)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jul 09, 2025 12:13 PM IST

    In a disturbing case from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a man was caught on camera brutally beating a helpless puppy with a stick in front of its mother. The heartbreaking video shows the man grabbing the puppy by its neck, hitting it repeatedly, and then throwing it onto the road as the mother dog helplessly watches. The video, recorded by an onlooker, sparked outrage on social media after an animal lover shared it, tagging the police and demanding strict action. Responding swiftly, Didauli police registered a case, arrested the accused, and confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections related to animal cruelty. Animal Cruelty in Vrindavan: Dog Dies After Being Locked in Car While Family Perform Puja in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

    Animal Cruelty in Amroha

    In a disturbing case from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, a man was caught on camera brutally beating a helpless puppy with a stick in front of its mother. The heartbreaking video shows the man grabbing the puppy by its neck, hitting it repeatedly, and then throwing it onto the road as the mother dog helplessly watches. The video, recorded by an onlooker, sparked outrage on social media after an animal lover shared it, tagging the police and demanding strict action. Responding swiftly, Didauli police registered a case, arrested the accused, and confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections related to animal cruelty. Animal Cruelty in Vrindavan: Dog Dies After Being Locked in Car While Family Perform Puja in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Amroha Animal cruelty Dog puppy Uttar Pradesh Viral Video
