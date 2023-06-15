The issue of animal cruelty has become a pressing concern in contemporary society. Recently, a video of a man torturing a Kingfisher bird went viral on social media. The video was originally posted on Instagram by the accused individual named Guru Dalei, a resident of Odisha. The video was later posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda who requested Instagram to suspend the account of the accused. The DFO, Mangrove Forest Division (WL), Rajnagar, Odisha, arrested the man. Animal Cruelty in Maharashtra: Mentally Unstable Man Stabs Stray Dog With Knife in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Barbaric Act Caught on CCTV Video.

Animal Cruelty in Odisha:

Thanks to @dfomangrovefdwl for apprehending this criminal immediately. Please retweet to shame this person as much as we can. pic.twitter.com/Uo8tOEaGqq — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 15, 2023

