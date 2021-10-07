Anshu Malik created history World wrestling championships in Oslo, Norway as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the tournament. She lost to two-time Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis of the USA in the final.

Anshu Malik becomes first Indian woman to win silver medal in Wrestling World Championships (file photo) pic.twitter.com/jhD3cD5PaR — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

