During the protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar on December 19, suspended opposition MPs, including TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, engaged in a demonstration where Banerjee mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recorded a video of the act. Responding to the incident, the BJP called the act "Shameful," condemning the disrespect shown to the Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman. The party stated, "The new low in parliamentary democracy! The Vice President of the country and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is insulted by Rahul Gandhi and members of the arrogant alliance in the Parliament House complex. Shameful." Parliament Winter Session 2023: Suspended from House, Opposition MPs Stage Protest Against Government at Makar Dwar (Watch Video).

Kalyan Banerjee Mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

#WATCH | TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/naabLIzibY — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

BJP Calls it 'Shameful'

The new low in parliamentary democracy! The Vice President of the country and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is insulted by Rahul Gandhi and members of the arrogant alliance in the Parliament House complex. Shameful👇 pic.twitter.com/Jkf2pQRoQl — BJP Central Media (@BJPCentralMedia) December 19, 2023

