All schools and colleges in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala will remain closed today, September 26, due to heavy rainfall, the District Collector announced. The holiday applies to all educational institutions, including professional colleges, as authorities prioritise safety amid adverse weather conditions. Despite the closure, officials confirmed that scheduled public examinations will continue as planned, as reported by the news agency ANI. Sudden Death in Kerala: Man Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Performing on Stage During Onam Celebrations at State Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Heavy Rain Shuts Schools, Colleges in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala | Due to heavy rainfall, the District Collector has declared a holiday today for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Thiruvananthapuram district. However, the scheduled public examinations will be conducted as planned. — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

