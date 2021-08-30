Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani actor Armaan Kohli in some serious trouble after he was arrested and sent to Narcotics Control Bureau custody till September 1. Reports suggest that Armaan in being investigated after Drugs were seized from His Mumbai Residence.

Check Out the Tweet Below

Actor Armaan Kohli sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 1st September. He was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/kUpFSkkF1G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

