Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested an Indian Army personnel for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan's ISI. The Army personnel identified as Pradeep Kumar was spying for the intelligence agency of Pakistan. Pradeep Kumar from Jodhpur Regiment was honey-trapped by Pakistan Intelligence Officer (PIO), said Umesh Mishra, Director General (Intelligence), Rajasthan Police. Pradeep Kumar came into contact with the female agent through social media.

Army personnel from Jodhpur Regiment honey-trapped by Pakistan Intelligence Officer (PIO), arrested for leaking information, Umesh Mishra, Director General (Intelligence), Rajasthan Police said in a statement Pic Source: Rajasthan Police pic.twitter.com/YVBANq7TMh — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Correction | Rajasthan police apprehended an Indian Army personnel, posted in highly-sensitive regiment in Jodhpur for allegedly leaking info to a female agent who works for the Pakistani intelligence agency, Umesh Mishra, DG (Intelligence), Rajasthan Police said in a statement pic.twitter.com/MjSytZVfGR — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)