"I request the Indian Government to present the Bharat Ratna to the Indian Doctors, I don't mean individuals but the community of doctors and nurses as that would be the greatest honour and a way to say thank you to the medical fraternity", Says Arvind Kejriwal

इस वर्ष “भारतीय डॉक्टर” को भारत रत्न मिलना चाहिए। “भारतीय डॉक्टर” मतलब सभी डॉक्टर, नर्स और पैरामेडिक शहीद हुए डाक्टर्ज़ को ये सच्ची श्रद्धांजली होगी। अपनी जान और परिवार की चिंता किए बिना सेवा करने वालों का ये सम्मान होगा। पूरा देश इस से खुश होगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2021

