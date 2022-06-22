As far as the current political situation is concerned, I'd say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or CM. We have not decided on the future course of action, said rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

Check Tweet:

