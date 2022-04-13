According to the Maharashtra Home Department, a case has been registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray under Arms Act in connection with an event in Thane, where he raised a sword. Besides Thackeray, two other MNS leaders have been booked under sections 4 and 25 of the arms act.

Check tweet:

#UPDATE Case registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray under Arms Act at Naupada Police Station in Thane. Avinash Jadhav and Ravindra More also booked — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

