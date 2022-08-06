Priyanka Goswami, who won a silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk finals, said that she was proud because the national flag 'soared' due to her performance. Goswami also showed off her nail paint which symbolises all the countries that she has competed in.

See Pics Here:

Asian games and Olympics next. My nail paint symbolises all the countries I went to, this year for the Olympics & other tournaments. I dedicate my medal to my 'Laddoo Gopal' & my family, said India's Priyanka Goswami, after winning silver in the Women's 10,000m Race Walk finals pic.twitter.com/H4Sewcf6De — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

