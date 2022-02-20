Massive fire erupts at a market area of Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. The fire has engulfed many shops and godowns in the market. So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Meanwhile, fire tenders have arrived at the spot and the firefighters are engaged in dousing the blaze.

Check Tweet:

