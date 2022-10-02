A puja committee in Dibrugarh on Sunday made a Durga Puja pandal based on the theme of the India-Bangladesh border and the issue of migrants. Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual Hindu festival originating in the Indian subcontinent which reveres and pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga and is also celebrated because of Durga's victory over Mahishasur. Durga Puja 2022: 11 Feet 'Ashtadhatu' Durga Idol Weighing Over 1,000 Kg Installed at Mandap in Kolkata.

Assam | A puja committee in Dibrugarh had made a Durga Puja pandal based on the theme of India-Bangladesh border and the issue of migrants pic.twitter.com/VwQ5gBrGfo — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

