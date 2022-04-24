On Sunday, the counting of votes for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections began. Visuals from outside a counting center at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati showed counting officers waiting to enter the centre and begin counting. The voting for Guwahati Municipal Polls 2022 was held on April 22 with 57 seats out of the 60 wards under GMC going for polling. Candidates in three wards were already elected uncontested.

Check tweet:

Assam | Counting of votes for Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections begin Visuals from outside of counting center at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati pic.twitter.com/LSSxmDzwIP — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

