Lucknow, November 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced dearness allowance (DA) at the rate of 46 per cent of the basic salary to employees and 30 days' emoluments with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000 to all non-gazetted employees.

"Dearness allowance at the rate of 46 per cent of the basic salary will be provided to all the state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanth said in a post on X. Diwali Bonus 2023: CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 7,000 Bonus for Group B Non-Gazetted, Group C Employees of Delhi Government (Watch Video).

उत्तर प्रदेश के उत्कर्ष में अपना योगदान कर रहे सभी राज्य कर्मचारियों, सहायता प्राप्त शिक्षण एवं प्राविधिक शिक्षण संस्थाओं, शहरी निकायों, UGC कर्मचारियों, कार्य प्रभारित कर्मचारियों तथा पेंशनरों को मूल वेतन के 46% की दर से महंगाई भत्ता प्रदान किया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार, सभी राज्य… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 6, 2023

"Similarly, it has been decided to provide bonus equal to 30 days' emoluments (maximum limit Rs 7,000) to all state employees (non-gazetted)/work-charged employees, teachers, non-teaching staff and daily wage workers," he added in the post. He also wished people of the state "Happy Diwali" in advance.