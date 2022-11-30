In a terrifying incident, a five-month-pregnant teacher was allegedly attacked by a group of students in Assam's Dibrugarh district after she informed the parents of one of the boys about his poor academic performance. The incident took place at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the Moran area. The Vice Principal, along with another teacher, was also heckled by a mob of students from classes 10 and 11. MP Shocker: Female Dance Teacher, Her Brother Beaten Up With Sticks by Neighbours Over Parking Issue in Indore (Watch Video).

Pregnant Teacher Attacked by Students:

Assam | Victim was rushed to the hospital & her condition is normal. That day, there was anarchy on the school premises, and students tried to attack me as well. Police were called. Authorities have suspended 22 students involved in the incident: Principal, JNV, Dibrugarh pic.twitter.com/ZTosGe4SDL — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

