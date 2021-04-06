Donkeys and Bullock cart carry EVMs to villages.

#WATCH | Donkeys carry EVMs to villages in the Natham area of ​​Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, ahead of assembly elections tomorrow. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/k0pd3WPK4N — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021Donkeys and Bullock Cart Carry EVMs

A bullock cart carries election officials and EVM machines on their way to conduct voting in a remote island in the middle of Brahmaputra River in Koltoli village on the eve of the third and final phase of Assembly polls in Assam. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/azE9qY4SnL — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) April 5, 2021

