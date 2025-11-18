A 55-year-old woman, Kamlesh, died in a horrific bullock cart accident in Meerut’s Rota police station area on Sunday, with chilling CCTV footage now going viral on social media. The tragedy took place in Kinauni village when Kamlesh was returning home after cutting sugarcane from her field. She was walking beside her bullock cart when the bull suddenly panicked at the village entrance. As it jerked sharply to one side, Kamlesh tried to control it, but the chaos left her trapped between the cart and a wall. The impact was brutal, causing her to collapse with severe injuries. Villagers rushed to help, but she succumbed shortly afterward. 'Looks Like Bihar Ganga Scene': Indian Man Washes His Feet in London's Thames River, Netizens React As Video Goes Viral.
Bullock Cart Turns Deadly
मेरठ के रोहटा क्षेत्र के एक गांव में यहां बैलगाड़ी और दीवार के बीच फंसी एक महिला की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। हादसा गांव की तंग गली में उस वक्त हुआ जब अचानक बैल बेकाबू होकर एक तरफ भागा। #meeurt #VideoViral pic.twitter.com/CXu9tyQfEG
— Pawan Kumar Sharma (@pawanks1997) November 16, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)