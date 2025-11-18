A 55-year-old woman, Kamlesh, died in a horrific bullock cart accident in Meerut’s Rota police station area on Sunday, with chilling CCTV footage now going viral on social media. The tragedy took place in Kinauni village when Kamlesh was returning home after cutting sugarcane from her field. She was walking beside her bullock cart when the bull suddenly panicked at the village entrance. As it jerked sharply to one side, Kamlesh tried to control it, but the chaos left her trapped between the cart and a wall. The impact was brutal, causing her to collapse with severe injuries. Villagers rushed to help, but she succumbed shortly afterward. 'Looks Like Bihar Ganga Scene': Indian Man Washes His Feet in London's Thames River, Netizens React As Video Goes Viral.

Bullock Cart Turns Deadly

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Pawan Sharma), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

