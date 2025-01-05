Perry, the beloved donkey who inspired Eddie Murphy’s iconic character in the 2001 Shrek film, has died at the age of 30. Donkeys typically live 25 to 30 years in the wild, occasionally reaching their 40s under human care, as noted by the Barron Park website. Perry had been a cherished resident of the Barron Park Donkey Project in Palo Alto since 1997. Perry's death was announced by Jenny Kiratli, the project’s lead handler. Reportedly, amid declining health, the City Council allocated USD 10,000 to Perry's medical expenses. His passing marks the end of an era for the community. Filmmaker Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Dies by Suicide at 47: Reports.

Perry, The Donkey No More

