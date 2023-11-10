The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday removed three poll observers from duty for “misconduct” and violation of the code of ethics, sources said. The action was taken against two general observers deployed in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and an expenditure observer in Mizoram, they said. "While the General Observers were deployed in Chattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh respectively, the Expenditure Observer was deployed in Mizoram," sources added. Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: EC Announces Re-Polling at Muallungthu Polling Station in Aizawl South-III on November 10 Due to Technical Reason.

EC Removes Three Election Observers

Three Observers - two General Observers and one Expenditure Observer were removed from their duties by the Election Commission today for misconduct and violation of the Observer's Code of Ethics. While the General Observers were deployed in Chattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh… — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)