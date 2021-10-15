A case has been registered in the killing of Lakhbir Singh under section 302/304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A forensic team has examined the scene of crime. The postmortem is currently underway. "We've some suspect names, will make headway soon," said Sandeep Khirwar, ADGP Rohtak. On Friday mornin at around 5:00 am, the body of Singh found near the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border. According to images that have surfaced on social media, the semi-naked mutilated body was seen hanging from a barricade.

Tweets By ANI:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)