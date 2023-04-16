Mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj. This came days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. After the killing, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday formed a three-member judicial committee to probe the murder. The commission will be headed by Allahabad high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and will include two other members - retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh. According to officials, the three-member panel will have to submit its report in two months to the state government. Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead on Camera Video: Visuals From The Spot Where Mafia-Turned-Politician and His Brother Ashraf Were Shot Dead Surface (Graphic Warning)!.

Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead

Three-member judicial enquiry committee pertaining to the murder of #AtiqAhmed, his brother, to give a report to UP government in two months. The committee will be headed by Retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad HC, including retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh… — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

