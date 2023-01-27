Australian Open 2023: Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani & Rafael Matos beat Sania Mirza & @rohanbopanna 7-6, 6-2 to win the mixed doubles title.



This tour marked the farewell Grand Slam for the 36-year-old, one of the most successful Indian tennis player, @MirzaSania!#A02023 pic.twitter.com/oI04Jt1cTX— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 27, 2023

